Iranian opposition group calls on UN to provide better security for its members in Iraq

An Iranian opposition group is urging the U.N. refugee agency to provide better protection for its members in Iraq following a mortar attack on their camp near Baghdad airport in which seven people were killed.

The call came Wednesday during a meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The group's leader, Maryam Rajavi, urged the U.N. to transfer about 3,100 members of its militant wing from the Baghdad facility to Camp Ashraf, which they abandoned last year.

The Baghdad facility was meant to be a temporary way station while the U.N. finds host countries for the refugees, whom the Iraqi government considers terrorists.

On Feb. 9, seven people were killed and dozens wounded in the mortar attack, which was claimed by Shiite militants.