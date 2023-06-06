Iran unveils first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile, claims it can evade US defenses: report

Iran on Tuesday unveiled what officials are describing as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile, one it claims can "bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States" and "Israel’s Iron Dome."

The Fattah missile, which was showcased at a ceremony attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Rahisi and commanders of the country’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, has a top speed of around Mach 14 – more than 10,000 mph -- according to Reuters, citing Iranian state media.

"The precision-guided Fattah hypersonic missile has a range of [870 miles] and it is capable of penetrating all defense shields," Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guards' aerospace force, was quoted by Reuters as saying to state media.

"It can bypass the most advanced anti-ballistic missile systems of the United States and the Zionist regime, including Israel's Iron Dome," Iranian state TV reportedly said, adding that the Fattah "is a big generational leap in the field of missiles".

However, the initial claims about the capabilities of the missile could not be independently verified.

The missile’s unveiling comes about two weeks after Iran debuted the latest model of its infamous, liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile.

"One of the prominent characteristics of this missile is its ability to evade radar detection and penetrate enemy air defense systems, thanks to its low radar signature," Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said at the time.

He added, "This missile has the capability to utilize various warheads for different missions."

Iranian military officials claim the missile, the Khorramshahr-4, can strike within a range of 1,240 miles with a 3,300-pound warhead.

"Iran’s modifications to the Khorramshahr are proof positive that the IRGC can walk and chew gum at the same time. They can refine shorter-range precision-strike systems as well as longer-range nuclear capable ones," Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow and Iran expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

The range and payload of the missile are notable for far surpassing previous Iranian missile technologies.

"The Khorramshahr is not just another nuclear capable platform in Iran’s burgeoning ballistic missile arsenal, it's a threshold weapon that can move Iran out of the 2,000 km range cap," Taleblu told Fox News Digital.

