Iran says new US sanctions violate spirit of deal over nuclear program reached in Geneva

A senior Iranian nuclear negotiator says new sanctions by the United States on Iranian companies and individuals violate the spirit of a deal made between Tehran and the West over its nuclear program.

Abbas Araghchi told official news agency IRNA Thursday that "this is a game of double standards — it is not in accord with the talks we have had and it is against the spirit of the Geneva agreement."

He strongly criticized the sanctions, calling them "unconstructive and against good intentions."

The United States has targeted more than a dozen companies and people for allegedly evading sanctions against Iran.

Last month Tehran agreed to cap its uranium enrichment in exchange for an easing of Western sanctions.