International CES 2014: A Gallery Of Gee-Whiz Gadgets
The International CES is a global consumer electronics and technology trade show that takes place every January in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are some of our favorite gee-whiz items from this year's event.
People look at Sony's waterproof tablets and smartphones at the International Consumer Electronics Show(CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Samsung introduces an ultra high definition curved television during a news conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Members of the media photograph a glass speaker called Clio during the International Consumer Electronics Show, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, in Las Vegas. The speaker, produced by ClearView Audio uses a single piece of curved millimeter-thick acrylic glass that sits on a dock which vibrates it in a finely tuned way so that it can play music. It works with Bluetooth streaming and with a 3.5 millimeter jack. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
The new Panasonic Lumix GX7 is on display during the Panasonic news conference at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Nabu, a wristband that acts like a fitness tracker but also serves up notifications, texts and emails like a smartwatch, is on display at the Razer booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The new 3D MFP from Ortery Technologies, Inc.is an office photography machine with 3D modeling and photography automation. It's a one-stop imaging device for business photography.
LG's G Flex smartphones are on display at the LG booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Samsung's 105-inch curved UHD TV is displayed at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A show attendee looks at LG's 105-inch curved ultra HD TV at the International Consumer Electronics Show(CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Bang & Olufsen introduces new luxuriously simple audio system-BeoSound Essence-at CES 2014. (PRNewsFoto/Bang & Olufsen)
People look at the Toyota i-Road electric three-wheeler concept at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Show attendees looks at the installation made with curved OLED displays at the Panasonic booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pentax cameras are on display at the Ricoh booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Items made with 3-D printers are on display at the Sculpteo booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
This image provided by Roku Inc., shows a screen frame grab of Roku's service. Internet streaming platform company Roku Inc. is launching a line of TVs that plays back video from services like Netflix without requiring an extra set-top box. While similar to smart TVs on the market already, Rokus platform with some 1,200 apps is far more comprehensive for those seeking out niche content. Roku plans to showcase them on the sidelines of the annual gadget show in Las Vegas, International CES, starting Monday, Jan. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Roku Inc.)
Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu holds up the Ascend Mate 2 4G smartphone at a news conference during the International Consumer Electronics Show, Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Making it easier than ever for today's homeowners to achieve luxury in their own space, Steamist offers the Total Sense Home Spa System - a complete, customizable collection of spa amenities for the shower. From the relaxing and rejuvenating effects of steam to supplementary spa options such as aromatherapy, chromatherapy and in-shower audio, Total Sense allows homeowners to easily tailor the system with the ideal components to complement their individual preferences. www.steamist.com. (PRNewsFoto/Steamist)
Panasonic's new EH-NA65 hair dryer is on display during the Panasonic news conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Dish shows off the new wireless Joey during the Dish news conference at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Show attendees play a video game wearing Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets at the Intel booth at the International Consumer Electronics Show(CES) on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Sony unveils the new 65" 4K LED TV during the Sony news conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Sony unveils the new EXPERIA Z1s during the Sony news conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. The phone will be sold exclusivley by T-Mobile. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The new line of Hi-Res Audio components are displayed during the Sony news conference at the International Consumer Electronics Show Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
