Inside India's fast-track trial in gang rape: Justice still crawls

The government promised swift justice after the gang rape of a young university student on a moving bus in India's capital late last year sparked nationwide outrage.

But speed is relative in a legal system so overburdened that even a normal criminal trial can stretch well over a decade.

The trial in a special "fast track" court is still plodding along — a recent session lasted just two hours and only one witness had time to testify.

Still, if the case does wrap up soon, it would be remarkably fast by Indian standards.

One reason for the delays in India's justice system is a shortage of judges. India has approximately 11 judges for every million people, compared with roughly 110 per million in the United States, according India's Law Commission.