Indian leader accuses Pakistan of waging 'proxy war of terrorism,' pledges more arms to troops

India's new prime minister has accused Pakistan of waging a proxy war because it is too weak to fight a conventional one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to provide Indian armed forces with more weapons, as he said they were suffering more casualties from "terrorism than from war."

Modi made the pugnacious comments during a visit Tuesday to the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan but divided between them. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of three wars over the region.

He told troops stationed in the city of Leh that "Pakistan has lost the strength to fight a conventional war, but continues to engage in the proxy war of terrorism."