Indian defense minister accuses Pakistan of killing 5 soldiers in Kashmir

India's defense minister has accused Pakistan of killing five Indian soldiers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir and suggested it could hurt peace efforts by the two countries.

Defense Minister A.K. Antony told Parliament on Thursday that those responsible for the attack in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir must be punished.

He said the incident would have consequences on India's relationship with Pakistan.

Pakistani has denied that its soldiers killed any Indian troops.

The incident Tuesday came amid overtures by the two sides aimed at resuming peace talks.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over the control of Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. Kashmir is divided between the countries and both claim the entire region.