IN PICTURES: Cuban exiles in Miami take to the streets and rejoice Castro's passing
Within half an hour of the announcement Saturday of the 90-year-old revolutionary leader's death, cheers were heard in Miami's Little Havana. Thousands of people banged pots, waved Cuban flags and whooped in jubilation. "Cuba si! Castro no!" they chanted, while others screamed "Cuba libre!"
miami_celebra6MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 26: Miami residents celebrate the death of Fidel Castro on November 26, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Cuba's current President and younger brother of Fidel, Raul Castro, announced in a brief TV appearance that Fidel Castro had died at 22:29 hours on November 25 aged 90. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/miami-celebra6-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Members of the Cuban community celebrate the death of Fidel Castro, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in the Little Havana area in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Cuban-Americans celebrate the death of Fidel Castro, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in the Little Havana area in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
Mayor Thomas Regalado attends the Cuban Americans celebrate upon hearing about the death of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, on November 26, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
