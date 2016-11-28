In Mexico City, a day of protest, a night of unrest over 43 missing students
Protesters upset about the disappearance and presumed death of 43 students from a teachers' college in Iguala in the state of Guerrero marched through Mexico's capital city. For the most part, the demonstrations were peaceful.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3c396a33-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-top.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_topLed by parents and relatives of the missing students, protesters all over the capital city marched toward the central square. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3c396a33-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-top.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1b17e59e-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_14Various of the protest marches were led by parents and families of the missing students. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1b17e59e-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d19adbb3-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_11Officially more than 29,000 have disappeared since January 2006. But the figure has been questioned by local and international groups for omitting cases. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d19adbb3-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08bbbbce-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_10Fake street signs that related to the missing students were placed around the center of the city reading "Justice" and "Guerrero," for example. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/08bbbbce-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/be36ebd9-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_13People of all ages could be seen at the rally. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/be36ebd9-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11116bdf-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_1The rally started peacefully around 4 p.m. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/11116bdf-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/347e1baa-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_12Many protesters turn up with elaborately painted signs. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/347e1baa-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/db991e3d-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_16As a hooded group joined one of the marches, protesters from all over started shouting, âNo violence! No hoods!â (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/db991e3d-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/56d49fb9-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_18Not everyone at the protest was angry. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/56d49fb9-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f4d418da-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_17The protest was organized in support of families and friends of the 43 students abducted by police in the state of Guerrero on Sept. 26. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f4d418da-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4e833d0c-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_15These men who hid their faces claimed to be part of a persecuted teacher's syndicate from the state of Guerrero. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4e833d0c-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b8c101d8-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_2For some people, the demonstration was a performance. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b8c101d8-DJ-Mex-City-Protests-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_20This protester's sign reads, "state terrorism." (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-20.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_3For a long time, ordinary Mexicans have complained about the lack of a trustworthy justice system in the country. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_4People floated paper balloons in the air, wearing messages of solidarity for the 43 missing students. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_7Mexico City's Zocalo, one of the largest plazas in the world and a frequent spot for protesters to express their disapproval. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_6Thousands of students, teachers and families gathered in Mexico City's main square, which was the general meeting point for all different marches. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_8In the Zocalo, people set fire to a giant figure of President Enrique PeÃ±a Nieto. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_9Images of famous Mexican revolutionary figures could be seen in the Zocalo. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_5Young people painted on the ground of the Mexico City's central square. "Fue el estado" - "It was the state" - is one of the most popular slogans of the protesters.(Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-19a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DJ_Mex_City_Protests_19aPeople came from all over country. The man with the machete was from the state of Mexico. (Photo: Diane Jeantet/Fox News Latino)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/DJ-Mex-City-Protests-19a.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 20