ICC rejects moving trial of Kenya's deputy president to Africa, keeps it at The Hague

The International Criminal Court has rejected a request by Kenya's deputy president to hold the start of his crimes against humanity trial in Kenya or Tanzania.

Deputy President William Ruto is charged together with journalist Joshua Arap Sang with the murder, forcible deportation and persecution of supporters of political opponents after their country's disputed 2007 presidential election. Both men insist they are innocent and are due to go on trial in The Hague from Sept. 10.

The three-judge panel preparing for their trial said last month "it may be desirable" to hold the start and parts of the trial in Kenya or Tanzania, but at a plenary meeting all the court's judges rejected the move.

Court registrar Herman von Hebel said Monday the decision was "in the interests of justice."