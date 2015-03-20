Hungary to hold national elections April 6 debuting new system with 1 round, fewer lawmakers

Hungary will hold elections in April under a new system the opposition says is an attempt by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to keep power.

Elections will include only one round of voting instead of two, cuts to the number of lawmakers and a ban on paid campaign ads.

Some of the new rules were passed as part of a controversial new constitution that critics say limits opposition power. Orban, whose Fidesz party and a smaller ally secured a two-thirds majority in the legislature in 2010, seeks to be the first head of government since communism to serve two consecutive terms.

Three of the normally splintered main left-wing opposition parties are presenting joint candidates. They are uniting early because there will be no run-off.

President Janos Ader said Saturday elections are April 6.