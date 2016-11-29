How 'El Chapo' was recaptured in Los Mochis, Sinaloa
Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was recaptured on Friday, Jan. 8 by an elite squad of the Navy and Federal Police in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.
el_chapo_los_mochis__1_A Mexican navy marine inspects an open manhole after the recapture of Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the city of Los Mochis, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The worlds most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time, as Mexican marines staged heavily-armed raids that caught Guzman six months after he escaped from a maximum security prison.(Kiko Guerrero via AP/EL DEBATE)
el_chapo_los_mochis__13_Mexican army soldiers escort drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to a helicopter to be transported to a maximum security prison at Mexicos Attorney Generals hangar, in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after he tunneled out of a maximum security prison in a escape that embarrassed the government and strained ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
el_chapo_los_mochis__8_Mexican marines inspect a manhole where high-powered weapons were found to be abandoned, in the neighborhood where special forces had located the world's most-wanted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Guzman was recaptured by Mexican marines Friday, six months after he fled through a tunnel from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__10_A Mexican marine looks into a manhole where high-powered weapons were found to be abandoned, in the neighborhood where special forces had located the world's most-wanted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Guzman was recaptured by Mexican marines Friday, six months after he fled through a tunnel from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__3_The garage sits empty inside the home where marines engaged in a gun battle during the search for Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Guzman apparently fled from the home, which occupies a corner lot on a busy four-lane boulevard in a neighborhood favored by local politicians, until authorities eventually caught him on Friday. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__11_A Mexican navy marine stands next to a house under construction that was scene of a firefight during the operation to capture Joaquin "El Chapo "Guzman in Los Mochis, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Guzman, a legendary figure in Mexico who went from a farmer's son to the world's top drug lord, was apprehended after a shootout between gunmen and Mexican marines.(AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__21_Sangre y aceite de automóvil cubren el piso de una cochera, en cuyos muros interiores se advierten los impactos de bala en la casa donde efectivos de la Marina sostuvieron un enfrentamiento durante la búsqueda del narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán en Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México, el domingo 10 de enero de 2016. Al parecer, Guzmán huyó de la vivienda tras ingresar en el alcantarillado, del que salió a la calle cuadras adelante, donde se apropió de un vehículo y continuó su fuga hasta que las autoridades finalmente lo capturaron el viernes. (AP Foto/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__22_In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2016 photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is made to face the press as he's escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by soldiers and marines at a federal hangar in Mexico City. Guzman's second prison escape in 2015 from a top security prison though a tunnel had embarrassed President Enrique Pena Nieto and made his capture a national priority. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
el_chapo_los_mochis__14_Mexican army soldiers escort drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to a helicopter to be transported to a maximum security prison at Mexicoâs Attorney Generalâs hangar, in Mexico City, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after he tunneled out of a maximum security prison in a escape that embarrassed the government and strained ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
el_chapo_los_mochis__9_A Mexican marine inspects a manhole where high-powered weapons were found to be abandoned, in the neighborhood where special forces had located the world's most-wanted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Guzman was recaptured by Mexican marines Friday, six months after he fled through a tunnel from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__15_An abandoned weapon is propped against a storm drain wall, in the neighborhood where special forces had located the world's most-wanted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Guzman was recaptured by Mexican marines Friday, six months after he fled through a tunnel from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__7_An abandoned weapon is propped against a storm drain wall, in the neighborhood where special forces had located the world's most-wanted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016. Guzman was recaptured by Mexican marines Friday, six months after he fled through a tunnel from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__2_Police tape surrounds the entrance of the home where marines engaged in a gun battle during the search for Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Guzman apparently fled from the home Friday before authorities eventually caught him. A month or two of intensive renovations transformed the house into a completely enclosed structure. Windows and glass doors with horizontal grating were installed and new walls that advanced to the sidewalk. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__6_Blood and car oil cover the garage floor, and gun holes puncture the walls, inside the home where marines engaged in a gun battle during the search for Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Guzman apparently fled from the home into the sewer and emerged blocks away, where he commandeered a vehicle and continued his escape until authorities eventually caught him on Friday. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__12_Ivan Gastelum aka "El Cholo Ivan", who is Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's is escorted to a helicopter in handcuffs by Mexican navy marines at a federal hanger in Mexico City, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Guzman, a legendary figure in Mexico who went from a farmer's son to the world's top drug lord, was apprehended after a shootout between gunmen and Mexican marines (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
el_chapo_los_mochis__5_A security camera sits above a street sign on the exterior wall of the home where marines engaged in a gun battle during the search for Mexican drug lord Joaquin âEl Chapoâ Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. A month or two of intensive renovations transformed the house into a completely enclosed structure, and the new owners also installed surveillance cameras. On Friday, Guzman fled from the home before authorities eventually caught him. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__4_A police truck sits parked outside the home where marines engaged in a gun battle during the search for Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in Los Mochis, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016. Guzman apparently fled from the home Friday before authorities eventually caught him. A month or two of intensive renovations transformed the house, which is completely obscured by the tops of thick trees, into a completely enclosed structure, with its new walls advancing to the sidewalk. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)
el_chapo_los_mochis__17_A passenger bus drives past open manholes that were inspected by Mexican navy marines after the recapture of Mexico's most wanted drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in the city of Los Mochis, Mexico, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. The worlds most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time, as Mexican marines staged heavily-armed raids that caught Guzman six months after he escaped from a maximum security prison. (AP Photo/Mahatma Millan)
el_chapo_los_mochis_123Un vehículo de la policía permanece el domingo 10 de enero de 2016 afuera de la casa donde efectivos de la marina sostuvieron un enfrentamiento durante la búsqueda del jefe narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán en Los Mochis, estado de Sinaloa, México. Guzmán al parecer huyó de esa casa el viernes antes de que las autoridades finalmente lo capturaran. La parte superior de los árboles en la calle cubre considerablemetne la fachada del lugar. (AP Foto/Christian Palma)
