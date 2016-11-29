How Chapo Guzmán broke out of Mexico's highest-security federal prison
Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán disappeared from his jail cell at Almoloya prison near Mexico City – a prison break that will surely go down as one of the most audacious in history. Here's a look at how he did it, and the trail he left behind.
chapo_tunnel_1A journalist reports from the exit of the tunnel that according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c05f577c-chapo-tunnel-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chapo_tunnel_4This photo shows the shower area where authorities claim drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, slipped into a tunnel to escape from his prison cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ba1b8758-Chapo-tunnel-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chapo_Tunnel_3Journalist climb a ladder to exit of the tunnel that according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8ba505ab-Chapo-Tunnel-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chapo_Tunnel_2This photo shows the opening of a tunnel, authorities claim was used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from his prison cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/77319267-Chapo-Tunnel-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
drainage_pipes_mexicoDrainage pipes lie outside of the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Sunday, July 12, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e13988d3-drainage-pipes-mexico.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
guard_in_pipeFederal police inspect a drainage pipe outside the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Sunday, July 12, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/562c25a1-guard-in-pipe.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chapo_tunnel_5A motorcycle adapted to a rail sits in the tunnel under the half-built house where according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman made his escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0f98ee86-chapo-tunnel-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chapo_tunnel_6A forensics worker climbs up a ladder leading to the exit of the tunnel that was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chapo-tunnel-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chapo_tunnel_7The exit of the tunnel that according to authorities was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison is seen in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chapo-tunnel-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
chapo_tunnel_8A forensics worker climbs out of the tunnel that according to authorities was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/chapo-tunnel-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
guard_at_pipe_entranceFederal agents inspect the drainage pipes and outside system of the maximum security prison of Altiplano in Almoloya, west of Mexico city, July 12, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/guard-at-pipe-entrance.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mexico_Drug_Lord_Esca_Garc_1_The photo shows the opening of a tunnel, authorities claim was used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from inside his cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Mexico-Drug-Lord-Esca_Garc1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
checking_house_where_escape_happenedAuthorities investigate a half-built house near the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Monday, July 13, 2015.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/checking-house-where-escape-happened.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
