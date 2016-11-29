Expand / Collapse search
How Chapo Guzmán broke out of Mexico's highest-security federal prison

Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán disappeared from his jail cell at Almoloya prison near Mexico City – a prison break that will surely go down as one of the most audacious in history. Here's a look at how he did it, and the trail he left behind.

    A journalist reports from the exit of the tunnel that according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    This photo shows the shower area where authorities claim drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, slipped into a tunnel to escape from his prison cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.
    AP
    Journalist climb a ladder to exit of the tunnel that according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman used to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    This photo shows the opening of a tunnel, authorities claim was used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from his prison cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.
    AP
    Drainage pipes lie outside of the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Sunday, July 12, 2015.
    AP
    Federal police inspect a drainage pipe outside the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Sunday, July 12, 2015.
    AP
    A motorcycle adapted to a rail sits in the tunnel under the half-built house where according to authorities, drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman made his escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    A forensics worker climbs up a ladder leading to the exit of the tunnel that was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    The exit of the tunnel that according to authorities was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison is seen in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    A forensics worker climbs out of the tunnel that according to authorities was used by Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, Mexico, Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
    AP
    Federal agents inspect the drainage pipes and outside system of the maximum security prison of Altiplano in Almoloya, west of Mexico city, July 12, 2015.
    AP
    The photo shows the opening of a tunnel, authorities claim was used by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to escape from inside his cell at the Altiplano maximum security prison, in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2015.
    AP
    Authorities investigate a half-built house near the Altiplano maximum security prison in Almoloya, west of Mexico City, Monday, July 13, 2015.
    AP
