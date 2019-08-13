Hong Kong International Airport continues to see delays as thousands of protesters occupy terminals for a fifth day

More than 100 flights were canceled at Hong Kong International Airport Tuesday as thousands of demonstrators flooded the airport’s main terminal for the fifth consecutive day, prompting Chinese officials to liken the pro-democracy movement to “terrorism.”

The airport reopened Tuesday, just one day after protesters were able to successfully shut down all operations, only to see further delays as two separate arrival halls and one departure area were clogged by thousands of demonstrators.

HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CANCELS ALL FLIGHTS, CHINA COMPARES PROTEST TO ‘TERRORISM’

The black-clad protesters held up signs in Simplified Chinese and English to appeal to travelers from mainland China and other parts of the world. "Democracy is a good thing," said one sign in Simplified Chinese characters, which are used in mainland China instead of the Traditional Chinese script of Hong Kong.

For more than two months, Hong Kong has experienced mass protests urging democratic reforms and an investigation into police conduct. The shutdown of one of the world's busiest transport hubs added to what authorities say is already a major blow to the financial hub's crucial tourism industry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.