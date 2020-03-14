Hindu group in India consumes cow urine to ward off coronavirus

Believing that cow urine can ward off coronavirus, a Hindu group in India reportedly hosted a cow urine drinking party Saturday to test their belief.

The cow is sacred to many Hindus and some drink cow urine believing it has medicinal purposes.

But experts have repeatedly asserted that cow urine does not cure illnesses like cancer and there is no evidence that it can prevent coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The party hosted by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) drew a crowd of 200 people in New Delhi, according to Reuters.

“We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine,” Om Prakash, an attendee told Reuters.

Photographers snapped pictures as Chakrapani Maharaj, the chief of the All India Hindu Union placed a spoon filled with cow urine near the face of a caricature of the coronavirus.

Leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have advocated the use of cow urine as medicine and a cure for cancer, according to Reuters.

As of Saturday, more than 145,000 people worldwide have been infected with the Covid-19 virus and left more than 5,400 dead.

There is no known scientific cure and governments across the world are struggling to control the spread of the pandemic.