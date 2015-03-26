'Hellish' fire at Honduras prison kills hundreds
The number of dead is climbing in Honduras, where a fire swept through a prison during the night, killing at least 300 inmates leaving more than 350 missing and presumed dead on Wednesday.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hondurasprisonfire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
honduras_prison_fireFeb. 15, 2012: Firemen enter the National Prison of Comayagua in Honduras where a fire broke out killing over 200 inmates.AFPhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hondurasprisonfire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Honduras-Pris_Higg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Honduras_prison_fire1Feb. 15, 2012: An injured inmate is carried as he arrives at the hospital after a fire broke out at the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, a town 90 miles north of the Central American country's capital, Tegucigalpa.AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Honduras-Pris_Higg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras-Prison-Fire_Higg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Honduras_Prison_Fire2Feb. 15, 2012: An injured inmate is carried away after a fire broke out at the prison in Comayagua, Honduras.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras-Prison-Fire_Higg.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras_Prison_Fire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Honduras_Prison_Fire3Feb. 15, 2012: Inmates stand in the courtyard of the prison after a fire broke out in Comayagua, Honduras. Radio reports from Comayagua said dozens of prisoners were burned beyond recognition and the prison was destroyed by the flames. The fire claimed the lives of at least 300 inmates.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras_Prison_Fire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras-Prison-Fire_Higg2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Honduras_Prison_Fire4Feb. 15, 2012: Inmates' relatives stand at the gates of the prison in Comayagua, Honduras. Radio reports from Comayagua said dozens of prisoners were burned beyond recognition and the prison was destroyed by the flames.AP2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Honduras-Prison-Fire_Higg2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 4