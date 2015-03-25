Gunmen kill a newspaper reporter in southwest Pakistan

Pakistani police say gunmen on a motorcycle have shot and killed a reporter in southwest Pakistan.

Senior police officer Ahmed Shah Lango says Mahmood Ahmed Afridi was killed on Friday as he walked to a press club in the town of Kalat.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says Pakistan is the third most deadly country for journalists with at least seven reporters killed last year. Two days ago Geo News reporter Malik Mumtaz was gunned down in the North Waziristan tribal region.

Lango says Afridi worked for the local Intikhab newspaper and was president of the Kalat Press Club.

Kalat is 145 kilometers (90 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province.

His colleagues claim he had received threatening calls from a Baluch nationalist group.