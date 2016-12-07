Grieving fans in 2 stadiums pay tribute to Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense

On the night of Nov. 30, soccer fans in two stadiums in two countries – Arena Conda in Chapeco, Brazil, and Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Colombia – gathered to pay tribute to the Chapecoense players who died in a plane crash in Colombia. The team had been scheduled to play Medellín's Atlético Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.