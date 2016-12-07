Grieving fans in 2 stadiums pay tribute to Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense
On the night of Nov. 30, soccer fans in two stadiums in two countries – Arena Conda in Chapeco, Brazil, and Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Colombia – gathered to pay tribute to the Chapecoense players who died in a plane crash in Colombia. The team had been scheduled to play Medellín's Atlético Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf76e1c0-12379651w-EQUIPO1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
12379651w_EQUIPO1Thousand of people participate in the tribute to the Chapecoense soccer team in Medellín, Colombia, on 30 November 2016. Thousands of people crowded tonight at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin to pay a posthumous tribute to the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense, most of whose staff Died after the plane in which they were traveling to Colombia crashed last Monday. (EPA/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf76e1c0-12379651w-EQUIPO1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0d0a145d-tribute-7-more-tributes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_7_more_tributesFlowers lay on the field after a tribute to members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team who died in a plane crash, at Atanasio Girardot stadium where they were to play a game in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Brazil's team was traveling to Colombia to meet up with Atletico Nacional on Wednesday night for the Copa Sudamericana final. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/0d0a145d-tribute-7-more-tributes.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2e23d767-GettyImages-626846880.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626846880CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/2e23d767-GettyImages-626846880.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a6475feb-GettyImages-626859326.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626859326CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pray while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a6475feb-GettyImages-626859326.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9770573d-SOP-AP-SPANS-SPAN-BR_Garc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
SOP_AP_SPANS_SPAN__BR_GarcSeguidores del club Chapecoense encienden bengalas en la Arena CondÃ¡ de ChapecÃ³, Brasil, el miÃ©rcoles 30 de noviembre de 2016 durante un homenaje a los jugadores y personal de su equipo que fallecieron el lunes por un accidente aeronÃ¡utico en Colombia (AP Foto/Andre Penner)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9770573d-SOP-AP-SPANS-SPAN-BR_Garc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02cf0741-GettyImages-626858082.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858082CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/02cf0741-GettyImages-626858082.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f245f04e-GettyImages-626497174.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626497174CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 29: A woman pays tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real who were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains, at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 29, 2016. Players of the Chapecoense were among 81 people on board the flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia, in which officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f245f04e-GettyImages-626497174.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f8714a9a-GettyImages-626857788.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626857788CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans cry while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f8714a9a-GettyImages-626857788.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ae336f9-GettyImages-626857792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626857792CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1ae336f9-GettyImages-626857792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/75a25f72-GettyImages-626859296.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626859296CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: A fan prays while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/75a25f72-GettyImages-626859296.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4eb446ce-GettyImages-626834180.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626834180CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium on November 30, 2016 in Chapeco in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4eb446ce-GettyImages-626834180.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f92431de-GettyImages-626857784.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626857784CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pray while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f92431de-GettyImages-626857784.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/66426ba7-GettyImages-626846658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626846658CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/66426ba7-GettyImages-626846658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a14f4e71-GettyImages-626858048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858048CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans cry while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/a14f4e71-GettyImages-626858048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8b308ae9-GettyImages-626859338.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626859338CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pray while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8b308ae9-GettyImages-626859338.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/828d14e7-GettyImages-626846898.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626846898CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/828d14e7-GettyImages-626846898.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6abef61f-GettyImages-626859332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626859332CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pray while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6abef61f-GettyImages-626859332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9342eaab-GettyImages-626858014.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858014CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: A fan pays tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9342eaab-GettyImages-626858014.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/19fef32d-GettyImages-626834198.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626834198CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium on November 30, 2016 in Chapeco in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/19fef32d-GettyImages-626834198.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/824cb09d-GettyImages-626858056.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858056CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: A young fan pays tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/824cb09d-GettyImages-626858056.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8ad81eb0-GettyImages-626858038.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858038CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans cry while paying tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8ad81eb0-GettyImages-626858038.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/eaabb2a4-GettyImages-626858034.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858034CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/eaabb2a4-GettyImages-626858034.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e106ce27-GettyImages-626858120.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858120CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: A fan pays tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e106ce27-GettyImages-626858120.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/488bd057-GettyImages-626858098.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626858098CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: A fan pays tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/488bd057-GettyImages-626858098.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b631b870-GettyImages-626688564.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626688564CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real who were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains, at the club's Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on November 30, 2016. Players of the Chapecoense were among 81 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia, in which officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/b631b870-GettyImages-626688564.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/294069c8-GettyImages-626834196.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
GettyImages_626834196CHAPECO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 30: Fans pay tribute to the players of Brazilian team Chapecoense Real at the club's Arena Conda stadium on November 30, 2016 in Chapeco in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina. The players were killed in a plane accident in the Colombian mountains. Players of the Chapecoense team were among the 77 people on board the doomed flight that crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia. Officials said just six people were thought to have survived, including three of the players. Chapecoense had risen from obscurity to make it to the Copa Sudamericana finals scheduled for Wednesday against Atletico Nacional of Colombia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)2016 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/294069c8-GettyImages-626834196.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d8655c56-tribute-4-face-paint.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_4_face_paintA fan of Colombia's Atletico Nacional soccer team attends a tribute to members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team who died in a plane crash, at Atanasio Girardot stadium where they were to play a game in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Brazil's team was traveling for the Copa Sudamericana finals to meet up with Colombia's Atletico Nacional Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/d8655c56-tribute-4-face-paint.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/49a75443-tribute-5-balloons.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_5_balloonsChildren release balloons during a tribute to members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team who died in a plane crash, at Atanasio Girardot stadium where they were to play a game in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Brazil's team was traveling to Colombia to meet up with Atletico Nacional on Wednesday night for the Copa Sudamericana final. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/49a75443-tribute-5-balloons.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ce7f8df0-tribute-3-soliders.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_3_solidersSoldiers and police attend a tribute to members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team who died in a plane crash, at Atanasio Girardot stadium where they were to play a game in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Brazil's team was traveling to Colombia to meet up with Atletico Nacional on Wednesday night for a Copa Sudamericana final. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ce7f8df0-tribute-3-soliders.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f476f8ee-tribute-6-birds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_6_birdsPigeons fly after being released in honor of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team players who died in a plane crash in Colombia, at Atanasio Girardot stadium where they were to play a game in Medellin, Colombia, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Brazil's team was traveling to Colombia to meet up with Atletico Nacional on Wednesday night for the Copa Sudamericana final. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f476f8ee-tribute-6-birds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf76e1c0-tribute-2-crying.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
tribute_2_cryingRelatives of Chapecoense soccer players, who died in a plane crash in Colombia, cry during a memorial inside Arena Condado stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. Authorities were working to finish identifying the bodies before repatriating them to Brazil. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bf76e1c0-tribute-2-crying.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 30