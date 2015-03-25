Greece's governing conservatives expel ex-minister arrested over alleged luxury car tax dodge

Greece's governing New Democracy party has expelled a former transport minister after his arrest for allegedly driving an uninsured luxury car with fake license plates in an apparent tax dodge.

A party statement Thursday said Michalis Liapis displayed "unethical behavior."

Liapis has retired from politics. But he belongs to one of Greece's most prominent conservative families and his late uncle Constantine Karamanlis founded New Democracy in 1974.

Liapis, 62, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly ignoring a road stop sign. Police said he had previously handed his license plates over to tax authorities to avoid road tax and other charges, and was illegally using copies of the original plates. He was fined and charged with making a false declaration to authorities and forging the plates.

Liapis told reporters he had "erred."