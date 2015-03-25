Greece selling train maintenance company, a day after privatization head's dismissal

Greece's privatization fund says it is selling the country's train maintenance company, a day after the fund's head was sacked for hitching a lift on the private jet of a businessman involved in a previous sale.

The fund said Monday it is seeking buyers for 100 percent of ROSCO, a former rail subsidiary that has been transferred to the body overseeing the privatizations Greece is pursuing in return for bailout loans. No pricing details were provided.

The announcement comes a day after fund head Stelios Stavridis was fired for accepting a lift to his island holiday home on a jet owned by the head of a consortium that had just bought a controlling stake in betting firm OPAP.

Stavridis denied any wrongdoing, saying the businessman had simply offered to help.