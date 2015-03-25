Government proposes more steps to store, control contaminated water at Fukushima nuclear plant

A government panel is proposing additional measures to lessen the contaminated water crisis at Japan's crippled nuclear power plant.

The panel said Tuesday the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant could run out of water storage within two years if current plans are not fully workable. A draft report proposed covering the ground with asphalt to reduce rain inflow, building giant tanks and other steps. A final report is expected later this month.

The proposal is part of the government effort to step up leadership and funding of the plant's cleanup, after criticism that the repeated problems are getting out of the plant operator's capacity. Experts say contaminated water is hampering decommissioning of the plant, where three reactors melted after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.