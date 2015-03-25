Government land donation to Catholic church draws fire in Mexico

A government donation of land for a Roman Catholic chapel in the Mexican resort city of Cancun is drawing fire in a country sensitive to religious favoritism.

Local officials in other Mexican cities have been criticized recently for publicly dedicating their cities to Jesus Christ and God at religious events.

Mexico has a history of religious conflict and the country's laws say the government should be non-religious and not show any preference for one church or another.

Officials of the church and the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed Friday that land had been donated, and that construction began on the chapel in the last week.

The government-owned land had been originally earmarked for public use.