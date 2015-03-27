Google errs _ twice _ over status of disputed isle

Google Inc. says its mapping service erred by attributing a disputed islet off North Africa first to Morocco, then Spain, when it currently belongs to neither.

The countries inched toward military confrontation in 2002 after the outcropping inhabited by goats was occupied by Moroccan troops. That prompted Spain to send warships to eject the soldiers. Under a U.S.-brokered deal the islet's status was declared under review.

Google Spain spokeswoman Marisa Toro said Thursday the company learned in July that its mapping service erroneously assigned the islet to Morocco. Toro says Google decided to call it a disputed territory and engineers have been working to make the correction.

Since Monday Google Maps attributes the islet to neither country, or to Spain.