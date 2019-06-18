German far-right party accused of stoking hatred, violence

German lawmakers and extremism experts are accusing the far-right Alternative for Germany party of contributing to a climate of hatred that led to the killing of a pro-migrant politician earlier this month.

A neo-Nazi with a history of violence has been arrested on suspicion of the execution-style killing of Walter Luebcke, a long-time member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democrats.

Christian Democratic lawmaker Michael Brand said in an interview on Deutschlandfunk radio Tuesday that there was a "direct line" between the anti-migrant, anti-government positions of some in Alternative for Germany and the shooting of Luebcke.

Alternative for Germany's leadership condemned the killing. The party didn't immediately comment on reports that it had received a donation from the suspect in the past.