George Zimmerman's Not Guilty Verdict Leads To Protests
From New York to California, protestors angered by the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin took to the streets.
Trayvon_protests_12A cut out picture of Trayvon Martin is held aloft by marchers on Times Square Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, as they gathered for a protest against the acquittal of volunteer neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Washington, Atlanta and other cities Sunday. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/cdc175ff-Trayvon-protests-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_16Throngs of marches gather on Times Square as they listen to a speaker, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, for a protest against the acquittal of volunteer neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Washington, Atlanta and other cities overnight and into the early morning. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dc662504-trayvon-protests-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_15Cristina Gaines Rodriguez, of New York, lower right, holds a sign in Times Square, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, during a protest against the acquittal of volunteer neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Washington, Atlanta and other cities overnight and into the early morning. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/e9e776bd-trayvon-protests-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_13Demonstrators enter Times Square, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, during a march against the acquittal of neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Washington, Atlanta and other cities overnight and into the early morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/db1fd4a0-trayvon-protests-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_14Throngs of marches arrive on Times Square, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, for a protest against the acquittal of volunteer neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman in the 2012 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Washington, Atlanta and other cities overnight and into the early morning. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/93dfd339-trayvon-protests-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_19Police officers wait for demonstrators to arrive on Crenshaw Boulevard near the I-10 freeway during a protest in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 14, 2013, the day after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Seventeen-year-old Martin was shot and killed in February 2012 by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)AP PHOTO/RINGO H.W. CHIU2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6389b6c2-trayvon-protests-19.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_18NEW YORK, NY - JULY 14: People gather by a chalk outline honoring Trayvon Martin at a rally for Martin in Union Square in Manhattan on July 14, 2013 in New York City. George Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges in the shooting death of Martin July 13 and many protesters questioned the verdict. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)2013 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/13c77818-trayvon-protests-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_17A police officer stands guard as demonstrators march on Crenshaw Boulevard near I-10 freeway during a protest in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 14, 2013, the day after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Seventeen-year-old Martin was shot and killed in February 2012 by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)AP PHOTO/RINGO H.W. CHIU2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/3eb7df63-trayvon-protests-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_10Averri Liggins, 22, of Atlanta, chants while holding a picture of Trayvon Martin during a protest the day after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Martin, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Atlanta. From New York to California, outrage over the acquittal of George Zimmerman poured from street demonstrations and church pulpits Sunday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/76f132fa-trayvon-protests-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protests_9Demonstrators march in Union Square Sunday, July 14, 2013, in New York, during a protest against the acquittal of member George Zimmerman in the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida. Demonstrators upset with the verdict protested mostly peacefully in Florida, Milwaukee, Atlanta and other cities overnight and into Sunday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f0e0517e-trayvon-protests-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Trayvon_Protests_1A sign is displayed at a demonstration after the news that George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin on Saturday, July 13, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/48361348-Trayvon-Protests-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_5Oakland police officers work to extinguish a fire during a protest after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, early Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Anda Chu)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/24d411e6-trayvon-protest-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_3A woman spray paints along Franklin Street during a protest after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, early Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Anda Chu)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8f1aaf8d-trayvon-protest-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_7Marchers burn a United States flag outside a fast food restaurant during a protest after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, early Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Anda Chu)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/417363d1-trayvon-protest-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_6A flag burns during a protest after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, early Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Anda Chu)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f593ba69-trayvon-protest-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_8A man throws a trash can at the window of a building during a protest after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, early Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Oakland, Calif. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Anda Chu)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/trayvon-protest-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_2A window is smashed at a Chase Bank in Oakland, Calif., early Sunday, July 14, 2013, following protests after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin. Protesters angered by the acquittal Zimmerman held largely peaceful demonstrations in three California cities, but broke windows and started small street fires Oakland, police said. (AP Photo/Bay Area News Group, Jane Tyska)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/trayvon-protest-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
trayvon_protest_11Tabatha Holley, 19, of Dawson, Ga., chants as demonstrators march in protest as a police cruiser follows at right the day after George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin, Sunday, July 14, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/trayvon-protest-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
