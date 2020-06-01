George Floyd protests around the world
The recent killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has led to protests in many countries around the world
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Germany-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Berlin, Germany: Participants in a rally against the violent death of African-American George Floyd by a white policeman have gathered in front of the US embassy on Saturday, May 30.Christoph Soeder/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Germany-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Germany-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Berlin, Germany: People march on Sunday, May 31, to protest against racism and police violence after the violent death of the African-American George Floyd by a white policeman in the USA.Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Germany-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Denmark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Copenhagen, Denmark: Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the US Embassy last Sunday, May 31, 2020. Protesters gathered in front of the embassy under the heading 'I Can't Breathe', to express their feelings in regard to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/Ritzau scanpix via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Denmark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Denmark-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Copenhagen, Denmark: Protesters gathered in front of the US Embassy to express their feelings in regard to the death of 46-year old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.Ida Guldbaek Arentsen/Ritzau scanpix via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Denmark-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/London.jpg?ve=1&tl=1London, England: People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/London.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/London-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1London, England: People march through Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/London-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: People march in a protest called "Black Lives Matter". "I can't breathe", said some of the demonstrators, alluding to George Floyd's death.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Brazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Brazil-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: People protest against crimes committed by the police against black people in the favelas, outside the Rio de Janeiro's state government, Brazil, as well as George Floyd's death, Sunday, May 31, 2020.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Brazil-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Canada-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vancouver, Canada: Thousands of people gather for a peaceful demonstration in support of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet and protest against racism, injustice and police brutality, in Vancouver, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Canada-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/New-Zealand-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Auckland, New Zealand: Demonstrators hold placards during a march on Monday, June 1. 2020, to protest the death of United States' George Floyd,Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/New-Zealand-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Switzerland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Zurich, Switzerland: People demonstrate at a "Black Lives Matter" rally to mark the death of George Floyd in Zurich, Switzerland, Monday, 1 June 2020.Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Switzerland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Ireland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dublin, Ireland: People protest under the slogan Black Lives Matter and I Can't Breathe, as they rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland on Monday June 1, 2020.Niall Carson/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Ireland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Ireland-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dublin, Ireland: People protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin, Ireland.Niall Carson/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Ireland-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Netherlands.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Amsterdam, Netherlands: People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of the Royal Palace on Dam Square on Monday, June 1, 2020.AP Photo/Peter Dejonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Netherlands.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Greece-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Athens, Greece: Members of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) youth organization, holding various flags march outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Monday, June 1, 2020, to protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA.AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Greece-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Greece.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Athens Greece: People march towards the U.S. embassy in Athens, on Monday June 1, 2020.AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Greece.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Barcelona.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Barcelona, Spain: People wear protective face masks during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of a U.S. consulate, in Barcelona, Spain June 1, 2020.REUTERS/Nacho Docehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Barcelona.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Paris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Paris France: People protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, next to the U.S. embassy, June 1, 2020.REUTERS/Christian Hartmannhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/Paris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17