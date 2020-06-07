Expand / Collapse search
George Floyd

George Floyd anger: Anti-racism protests around the world

Thousands of people took to the streets of cities around the world during this weekend to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathering on the Champs de Mars in Paris on Saturday.
    Demonstrators holding placards in central Auckland, New Zealand.
    Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP
    Protesters and others burning trash and ransacking a popular shopping street in Brussels. 
    AP Photo/Olivier Matthys
    Demonstrators protesting against racism and hate crimes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
    AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
    People holding up signs during a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd, in Montreal, Canada. 
    Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
    People protesting during a rally at the central Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
    AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner
    Police standing guard, during a demonstration organized to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday.
    Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP
    Protesters gathering in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Whitehall, London.
    Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
    Protesters venting their anger at England's colonial story by throwing a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbor, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England, on Sunday.
    Ben Birchall/PA via AP
    People have been protesting throughout Italy, to denounce the killing of George Floyd and show solidarity with anti-racism protests in the U.S. and elsewhere. 
    AP Photo/Luca Bruno
    In Rome's sprawling People's Square, a rally was noisy but peaceful, with the majority of protesters wearing masks.
    Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP
    A crowd demanding justice for George Floyd, in Bologna, Italy, on Saturday.
    Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
    A Black Lives Matter protest in Lausanne, Switzerland.
    Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP
    Thousands gathering in Barcelona, Spain.
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
    People making clenched-fist gestures during a protest against racism and police violence in Lisbon, Portugal.
    AP Photo/Armando Franca
    Thousands of people demonstrating in Cologne, Germany.
    AP Photo/Martin Meissner
    Hundreds of people attending a rally in Frankfurt, Germany. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    People taking part in an anti-racism protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
    AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
    People marching to protest during a solidarity rally in Seoul, South Korea.
    AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
    Protesters marching in Adelaide, Australia. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully. 
    Morgan Sette/AAP Image via AP
    People gathering to protest during a solidarity rally in Tokyo, Japan. 
    AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
    Protesters, holding a banner depicting George Floyd, marching past the Greek Parliament as they headed toward the U.S. Embassy in Athens.
    AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis
    Demonstrators kneeling and raising their fists, during a protest against police brutality, outside the Trump Towers in Istanbul.
    AP Photo/Emrah Gurel
    Protesters marching in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, over the death of George Floyd.
    AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis
    Demonstrators gathering in Vienna, Austria, in solidarity.
    AP Photo/Ronald Zak
    Protesters gathering at a demonstration in Oslo.
    Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP
    Activists protesting Friday, in Karachi, Pakistan.
    AP Photo/Fareed Khan
    Protesters at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.
    AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
    Protesters kneeling outside the U.S. Embassy during a peaceful demonstration denouncing racism and calling for justice for victims of police violence, in Mexico City.
    AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
