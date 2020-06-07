George Floyd anger: Anti-racism protests around the world
Thousands of people took to the streets of cities around the world during this weekend to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PFrance.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hundreds of demonstrators gathering on the Champs de Mars in Paris on Saturday.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PFrance.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PNewZealand.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators holding placards in central Auckland, New Zealand.Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PNewZealand.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PBelgium.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters and others burning trash and ransacking a popular shopping street in Brussels.AP Photo/Olivier Matthyshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PBelgium.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PBrazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators protesting against racism and hate crimes in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PBrazil.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PCanada.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People holding up signs during a demonstration calling for justice for the death of George Floyd, in Montreal, Canada.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PCanada.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PIsrael.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People protesting during a rally at the central Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel.AP Photo/Sebastian Scheinerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PIsrael.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSweden-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police standing guard, during a demonstration organized to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday.Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSweden-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PUK1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters gathering in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Whitehall, London.Gareth Fuller/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PUK1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PUK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters venting their anger at England's colonial story by throwing a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbor, during a Black Lives Matter protest rally, in Bristol, England, on Sunday.Ben Birchall/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PUK.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People have been protesting throughout Italy, to denounce the killing of George Floyd and show solidarity with anti-racism protests in the U.S. and elsewhere.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In Rome's sprawling People's Square, a rally was noisy but peaceful, with the majority of protesters wearing masks.Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crowd demanding justice for George Floyd, in Bologna, Italy, on Saturday.Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PItaly.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSwitzerland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Black Lives Matter protest in Lausanne, Switzerland.Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSwitzerland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSpain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands gathering in Barcelona, Spain.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSpain.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPortugal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People making clenched-fist gestures during a protest against racism and police violence in Lisbon, Portugal.AP Photo/Armando Francahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPortugal.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGermany1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands of people demonstrating in Cologne, Germany.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGermany1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGermany.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hundreds of people attending a rally in Frankfurt, Germany.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGermany.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPoland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People taking part in an anti-racism protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPoland.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSouthKorea.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People marching to protest during a solidarity rally in Seoul, South Korea.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSouthKorea.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PAustralia.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters marching in Adelaide, Australia. Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully.Morgan Sette/AAP Image via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PAustralia.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PJapan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gathering to protest during a solidarity rally in Tokyo, Japan.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PJapan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGreece.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters, holding a banner depicting George Floyd, marching past the Greek Parliament as they headed toward the U.S. Embassy in Athens.AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PGreece.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PIstambul.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators kneeling and raising their fists, during a protest against police brutality, outside the Trump Towers in Istanbul.AP Photo/Emrah Gurelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PIstambul.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PLithuania.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters marching in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Friday, over the death of George Floyd.AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PLithuania.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PAustria.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators gathering in Vienna, Austria, in solidarity.AP Photo/Ronald Zakhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PAustria.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PNorway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters gathering at a demonstration in Oslo.Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PNorway.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPakistan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Activists protesting Friday, in Karachi, Pakistan.AP Photo/Fareed Khanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PPakistan.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSouthAfrica.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters at the U.S. Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.AP Photo/Themba Hadebehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PSouthAfrica.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PMexico.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters kneeling outside the U.S. Embassy during a peaceful demonstration denouncing racism and calling for justice for victims of police violence, in Mexico City.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwellhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/PMexico.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
