Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and airstrikes
An explosion among buildings during an Israeli airstike on Gaza City on May 4, 2021. Gaza militants fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, which responded with airstrikes, officials said, as a fragile ceasefire again faltered. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, on May 10, 2021. Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
Smoke and flames rise from a tower building as it is destroyed by Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 12, 2021.
A tower building in Gaza City on May 12, 2021, before and after it was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, May 13, 2021. (REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Suhaib Salem)
(REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Israeli airstrikes killed multiple senior Hamas military figures Wednesday and toppled a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward the Israel, May 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021. (REUTERS/Nir Elias)
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. The barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and airstrikes into the territory continued almost nonstop throughout the day in what appeared to be some of the most intense fighting between Israel and Hamas since their 2014 war.(AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Rescue efforts continue to evacuate Palestinians from the rubble of the buildings destroyed by ongoing Israeli airsrtikes on Gaza in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on May 13, 2021. Palestinians in Gaza Strip observe Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, under Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Palestinians search their belongings as rescue efforts continue to evacuate Palestinians from the rubble of the buildings destroyed by ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza at Al Bureij refugee cam in Gaza City, Gaza on May 13, 2021. Palestinians in Gaza Strip observe Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, under Israeli airstrikes on Gaza. (Hassan Jedi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer toward the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 13, 2021. Israel faced an escalating conflict on two fronts, scrambling to quell riots between Arabs and Jews on its own streets after days of exchanging deadly fire with Palestinian militants in Gaza. (MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers hold positions at Netiv Ha'Asara near the site where an IDF vehicle was directly hit by a rocket fired from Gaza strip, injuring two and killing one, in Netiv Ha'Asara. May 12, 2021. (Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Israeli soldiers hold positions at Netiv Ha'Asara near the site where an IDF vehicle was directly hit by a rocket fired from Gaza strip, injuring two and killing one, in Netiv Ha'Asara. May 12, 2021. (Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
