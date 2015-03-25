French defense official says military ready to go to Syria if needed; Hollande non-committal

A French defense spokesman says the French military is ready to commit forces to an operation in Syria if President Francois Hollande decides to do so.

Hollande remained non-committal Thursday, offering his support for the visiting chief of the Syrian opposition but stopping short of announcing a military intervention.

French Defense Ministry spokesman Pierre Bayle told reporters Thursday that "the French armed forces have put themselves at the ready to respond to the instructions of the president if he takes the decision to commit French forces" to an international intervention in Syria's civil war.

While Hollande has spoken out strongly against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, on Thursday he stressed the importance of a political solution and making the Syrian opposition a stronger and more viable alternative.