Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

France attack: Teacher killed in gruesome assault near Paris, terror investigation launched

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A terror investigation has been launched after a teacher was killed in a gruesome attack near Paris on Friday, officials said, adding that police later killed the attacker.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.