Explosion, gunfire reported at upscale Kenyan hotel complex

An upscale hotel complex in Kenya’s capital was attacked on Tuesday, sending plumes of smoke into the air as people rushed to safety in an incident described by witnesses as a terror attack.

The complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighborhood includes a large hotel known as DusitD2, banks and offices. Photos from the scene showed several vehicles on fire and some people being carried from the scene.

Kenya Police Service confirmed there was an attack in the area, but did not provide further details of the number of people injured or killed.

“We wish to confirm that there has been an attack incident along 14 Riverside Drive. The area has since been cordoned off,” the tweet read. “Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to facilitate smooth operations of the Police.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.