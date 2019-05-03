Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miss Universe
Published

Ex-Miss Uruguay found dead in Mexico City hotel

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

MEXICO CITY – A former Miss Uruguay pageant winner was found dead in a Mexico City hotel early Thursday, authorities said.

City prosecutors said a Uruguayan woman was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room. City officials confirmed the victim had been identified as Fatimih Davila Sosa, who won the Uruguay pageant in 2006.

FILE: Miss Uruguay, Fatimih Davila, shows off a costume related to her home country during the preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

FILE: Miss Uruguay, Fatimih Davila, shows off a costume related to her home country during the preliminary competition for Miss Universe 2006 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP)

Since then, she had apparently worked as a model. Officials said she had arrived in Mexico City on April 23 for a supposed job interview.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no official ruling on the death. The prosecutor's office said a homicide investigation was looking into the circumstances surrounding the hanging and whether the woman killed herself or was slain by someone.