EU leaders haggle to nominate 28-nation bloc's new foreign policy chief, other top jobs

European Union leaders are haggling over who will get the prestigious job as the 28-nation bloc's new foreign policy chief.

Leaders on Wednesday sought to nominate their candidate to succeed incumbent Catherine Ashton in November. None have been officially named, but Italy's Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini is widely considered the front-runner for the job.

The second major appointment to be made is that of the Council President, who sets the agenda of EU summits, for which Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt is viewed as a candidate.

The discussions will likely run late into the night as leaders were set to weigh the candidates' party affiliation and political views. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it's well possible "that the decisions won't be taken yet."