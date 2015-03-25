EU foreign ministers call on Egyptian authorities to release ousted president

European Union foreign ministers are calling for the release of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

The ministers called in a joint statement Monday for "the release of all political detainees, including Mohammed Morsi" and listed it among their key priorities for the new leadership in Cairo.

Morsi's relatives have accused the country's military generals of "kidnapping" him, and say that they hold the army responsible for his "safety and security."

Mori's family has had no contact with him since his July 3 ouster by the army, which came on the heels of massive popular protests against the rule of the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated president.

The 28 EU ministers insisted Egypt must quickly move to an "inclusive democratic transformation process," including elections at the earliest possible time.