DISASTERS

Ecuador digs out from deadly earthquake

Tales of devastating losses are emerging from the rubble as Ecuador digs out of an earthquake that left 350 dead.

    Picking up what's left

    April 18, 2016: A man, whose wife and unborn son were killed during a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, recovers belongings from his collapsed home, in La Chorrera, Ecuador.
    AP
    Remembering the victims

    April 18, 2016: Lit candles burn in front of a collapsed building, as a tribute to victims of an 7.8 magnitude earthquake, in La Chorrera, Ecuador.
    AP
    Getting some sleep

    April 17, 2016: Residents sleep under a makeshift tent outside the emergency center in the town of Portoviejo, Ecuador.
    AP
    Trying to cope

    April 17, 2016: Men cry at as they sit amid the debris of their earthquake demolished house in Pedernales, Ecuador.
    AP
    Flattened taxi

    April 17, 2016: A flattened taxi is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel as heavy machinery works at the site, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo.
    Reuters
    A body removed

    April 17, 2016: Volunteers carry a body they pulled from the rubble, in Pedernales, Ecuador.
    AP
    Homes collapsed

    April 17, 2016: A man holds a child next to a collapsed building caused by a 7.8 earthquake in Portoviejo, Ecuador.
    AP
    Sifting through the rubble

    April 17, 2016: A bulldozer moves rubble after an earthquake in Portoviejo, Ecuador.
    AP
