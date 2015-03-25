Death toll in Egypt violence, clashes between police, ex-president's supporters rises to 525

An Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman has again raised the death toll from the previous day's clashes between police and supporters of the country's ousted president to 525.

The spokesman, Khaled el-Khateeb, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the number of injured in the previous day's violence has also risen and now stood at 3,717.

Wednesday's violence began when police moved to clear two sit-in camps in Cairo by supporters of Mohammed Morsi, ousted in a military coup on July 3. The clashes there later spread to elsewhere in Cairo and a string of other cities.

El-Khateeb said 202 of the dead were killed in the larger of the two camps, in Cairo's eastern Nasr City district.

The violence prompted the government to declare a nationwide, month-long state of emergency.