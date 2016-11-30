Deadly Arizona Fire Blazes Out Of Control
The 19 firefighters killed in an Arizona wildfire were part of an elite crew known for working on the front lines of region's worst fires.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__5_A wildfire burns homes in Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__6_Tanker 910 makes a retardant drop Yarnell Hill Fire to help protect the Double Bar A Ranch near Peeples Valley, Ariz., Sunday, June 30, 2013. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Story)TOM STORY ALL RIGHTS RESERVED2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__8_Residents evacuate along Hays Road in Peeples Valley, Ariz. as the Yarnell Hill Fire advances on Sunday, June 30, 2013. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Story)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__9_A fire engine moves along Hays Ranch Road as the Yarnell Hill Fire advances on Peeples Valley, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Story)TOM STORY ALL RIGHTS RESERVED2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
APTOPIX_Wildfires_Ari_VrosHomes burn as the Yarnell Hill Fire burns in Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
APTOPIX_Wildfires_Ari_Vros__2_A home burns amidst the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Story)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__1_A wildfire destroys homes in the Glenn Ilah area near Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__3_A wildfire burns homes in Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__2_Firefighters spray water on a restaurant to help protect it from flames in the Glenn Ilah area near Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__4_A wildfire burns homes in Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__6_FILE - In this June 2, 2012 file photo, firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshots of Prescott, Ariz. cut a fire line along a mountain ridge in the Gila National Forest outside Mogollon, N.M. On Sunday, June 30, 2013, a fast-moving wildfire killed 19 firefighters from the Prescott-based group after the blaze raced through the central Arizona town of Yarnell, about 85 miles northwest of Phoenix. (AP Photo/U.S. Forest Service, Tara Ross)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__8_FILE - In this June 2, 2012 file photo, firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshots of Prescott, Ariz. cut a fire line along a mountain ridge in the Gila National Forest outside Mogollon, N.M. On Sunday, June 30, 2013, a fast-moving wildfire killed 19 firefighters from this group after the blaze raced through the central Arizona town of Yarnell, about 85 miles northwest of Phoenix. (AP Photo/U.S. Forest Service, Tara Ross)A2012https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_Vros__7_FILE - In this June 2, 2012 file photo, firefighters from the Granite Mountain Hotshots of Prescott, Ariz. cut a fire line along a mountain ridge in the Gila National Forest outside Mogollon, N.M. On Sunday, June 30, 2013, a fast-moving wildfire killed 19 firefighters from the Prescott-based group after the blaze raced through the central Arizona town of Yarnell, about 85 miles northwest of Phoenix. (AP Photo/U.S. Forest Service, Tara Ross)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__2_Homes burn as the Yarnell Hill Fire approaches Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__3_Homes burn as the Yarnell Hill Fire approaches Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Arizona_Wildfires_VrosA wildfire burns homes in the Glenn Ilah area near Yarnell, Ariz. on Sunday, June 30, 2013. An Arizona fire chief says the wildfire that killed 19 members of his crew near the town was moving fast and fueled by hot, dry conditions. The fire started with a lightning strike on Friday and spread to 2,000 acres on Sunday amid triple-digit temperatures. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Arizona-Wildfires_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__4_Homes burn as the Yarnell Hill Fire approaches in Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__5_Firefighters monitor a restaurant as the Yarnell Hill Fire burns on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
APTOPIX_Wildfires_Ari_Vros__1_Dean Smith watches as the Yarnell Hill Fire encroaches on his home in Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)THE ASSOCIATED PRESS2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/APTOPIX-Wildfires-Ari_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__1_Homes burn as the Yarnell Hill Fire approaches in Glenn Ilah on Sunday, June 30, 2013 near Yarnell, Ariz. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)AP2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Wildfires_Arizona_Vros__7_Tanker 910 makes a retardant drop on the Yarnell Hill Fire to help protect the Double Bar A Ranch near Peeples Valley, Ariz., Sunday, June 30, 2013. The fire started Friday and picked up momentum as the area experienced high temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It has forced the evacuation of residents in the Peeples Valley area and in the town of Yarnell. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Tom Story)TOM STORY ALL RIGHTS RESERVED2013https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wildfires-Arizona_Vros-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/SOP-AP-SPANA-SPAN-AZ-_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
SOP_AP_SPANA_SPAN_AZ__VrosUna vivienda es consumida por las llamas a medida que un incendio avanza cerca de Yarnell, Arizona, el domingo 30 de junio de 2013. (Foto AP/The Arizona Republic, David Kadlubowski)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/SOP-AP-SPANA-SPAN-AZ-_Vros.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
