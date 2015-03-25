Czech gov't plane windshield cracks with prime minister onboard, lands safely in Moscow

A Czech government plane's cockpit windshield cracked when Prime Minister Petr Necas was onboard heading for Russia. The plane landed safely in Moscow and nobody was injured.

The prime minister's office says the incident occurred Sunday near Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Necas was heading a government delegation flying from Prague to Moscow for talks with Russian leaders.

In a Sunday statement, the office said the pilots of the Airbus A319 CJ considered an emergency landing before deciding to continue the flight at a lower altitude.