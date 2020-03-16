Expand / Collapse search
In pictures: Coronavirus spreads unstoppable around the world

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 162,000 people worldwide and has left more than 6,000 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day.

    A firefighter disinfects a traditional shopping center to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran, on March, 6, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi
    A screen announces the closure of the Eiffel Tower after the French government banned all gatherings of over 100 people to limit the spread of the virus COVID-19, in Paris, on March 14, 2020.
    AP Photo/Christophe Ena
    Pope Francis walks to reach S. Marcello al Corso church, where there is a miraculous crucifix that in 1552 was carried in a procession around Rome to stop the great plague, on March 15, 2020.
    Vatican News via AP
    A Christian family holds a placard regarding the precautions for the newcoronavirus while they arrive to attend Sunday Mass at St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 15, 2020.
    AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad
    A Moscow metro depot employee disinfects a metro train in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
    Aerialists Daniel Togni of Italy, left, and Loretta Antal of Hungary perform during a show held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, at the Capital Circus of Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, on March 15, 2020. 
    Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP
    A Chinese monk wears a protective mask at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
    Chinese paramilitary wearing masks march by during their duty in an embassy district in Beijing on March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
    Moscow metro depot employees disinfect a metro train in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
    A security guard and visitors wear masks as a precaution against COVID-19 at the entrance to the zoo in Kolkata, India, on March 15, 2020.
    AP Photo/Bikas Das
    A woman wearing a face mask pushes a trolley as other customers wait in a queue to receive a card to allow them to shop at the supermarket in Athens, on March 16, 2020. Greek supermarkets are restricting the flow of customers entering the premises in another attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
    AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
    People stay away each other as they queue at a drugstore in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
    A customer wears a mask while visiting a market, in Pamplona, northern Spain, on March 13, 2020.
    AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
    A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland before an inspection in Weil am Rhein, on March 16, 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Germany will introduce comprehensive controls and entry bans at its borders with Switzerland.
    Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP
    Tourists wearing masks walk in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, on March 6, 2020. That day, a Vatican spokesman confirmed the first case of coronavirus at the city-state. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
    A sign on the door of The Temple Bar, as pubs and clubs in Irish tourist hotspot Temple Bar closed with immediate effect amid coronavirus fears, in Dublin, Ireland, on March 15, 2020.
    Aine McMahon/PA via AP
