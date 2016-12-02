Colorado's Tragic Theater Shooting
A deranged killer opened fire in during the premier of "The Dark Knight Rises," leaving 12 people dead and injured 58 others.
AURORA, CO - JULY 20: The Century 16 movie theatre is seen where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)
Judy Goos, center left, hugs her daughter's friend, Isaiah Bow, 20, while eyewitnesses Emma Goos, 19, left, and Terrell Wallin, 20, right, gather outside Gateway High School where witnesses were brought for questioning Friday, July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colo. A gunman wearing a gas mask set off an unknown gas and fired into a crowded movie theater at a midnight opening of the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises," killing at least 12 people and injuring at least 50 others, authorities said. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
148946166AURORA, CO - JULY 20: The Century 16 movie theatre is seen where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7e4e3608-148946166.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
148946167AURORA, CO - JULY 20: The Century 16 movie theatre is seen where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/63b9e091-148946167.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Aurora, Colo., Police Department Cheif Daniel Oates, center, confers with officers before a news conference at the Century 16 theatre east of the Aurora Mall in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, July 20, 2012. A gunman in a gas mask hurled a gas canister and opened fire in the sold-out theater during a midnight showing of the new Batman movie Friday, killing 12 people and injuring 59 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history. The shooter was arrested shortly after the attack, and law enforcement officials identified him as 24-year-old James Holmes. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
148954232AURORA, CO - JULY 20: Police are on the scene at the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/91c1aa10-148954232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
148954231AURORA, CO - JULY 20: People are interviewed at the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7840dd87-148954231.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
148954233AURORA, CO - JULY 20: Investigators are on the scene at the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/1f4b1a5c-148954233.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
People use mobile devices as they wait outside Gateway High School where witnesses were brought for questioning after a shooting at a movie theater showing the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises," Friday, July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colo. A gunman wearing a gas mask set off an unknown gas and fired into the crowded movie theater killing 12 people and injuring at least 50 others, authorities said. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
148954234AURORA, CO - JULY 20: Investigators are on the scene at the Century 16 movie theatre where a gunmen attacked movie goers during an early morning screening of the new Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises" July 20, 2012 in Aurora, Colorado. According to reports, 12 people have been killed and over 59 injured. Police have the suspect, twenty-four year old James Holmes of North Aurora, in custody. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)2012 Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/148954234.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
This photo provided by the University of Colorado shows James Holmes. University spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery says 24-year-old Holmes, who police say is the suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado movie theater, was studying neuroscience in a Ph.D. program at the University of Colorado-Denver graduate school. Holmes is suspected of shooting into a crowd at a movie theater killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, authorities said. (AP Photo/University of Colorado)
Investigators look over evidence on ground outside the back door of the Century 16 movie theater east of the Aurora Mall in Aurora, Colo. on Friday, July 20, 2012. A gunman in a gas mask barged into a crowded Denver-area theater during a midnight showing of the Batman movie on Friday, hurled a gas canister and then opened fire in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Yellow markers sit next to evidence, including a gas mask, as police investigate the scene outside the Century 16 movie theater east of the Aurora Mall in Aurora, Colo. on Friday, July 20, 2012. A gunman in a gas mask barged into a crowded Denver-area theater during a midnight showing of the Batman movie on Friday, hurled a gas canister and then opened fire in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Map locates Aurora, Colorado, where a gunman opened fire at a movie theater killing at least 14 people.
A woman uses a cell phone as she sits on the steps near a police officer and a priest outside Gateway High School in Aurora, Colo. where witnesses were brought for questioning on Friday, July 20, 2012. A gunman in a gas mask barged into a crowded Denver-area theater during a midnight showing of the Batman movie on Friday, hurled a gas canister and then opened fire in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
Eyewitness Chandler Brannon, 25, sits outside Gateway High School where witnesses were brought for questioning after a shooting at a movie theater showing the Batman movie "The Dark Knight Rises," Friday, July 20, 2012 in Aurora. A gunman wearing a gas mask set off an unknown gas and fired into the crowded movie theater killing 12 people and injuring at least 50 others, authorities said. (AP Photo/Barry Gutierrez)
