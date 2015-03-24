China releases on parole man accused of faking information for US-based dissident news website

Chinese police have released a man detained more than three months ago on charges of fabricating stories that disparaged the Chinese government.

Beijing police announced Tuesday that Xiang Nanfu, a contributor to the U.S.-based Chinese-language news website Boxun.com, was released on parole, in a sign that he will likely not be charged. They cited his poor health and remorse.

Chinese police said Xiang fed Boxun false stories of authorities harvesting organs and burying people alive in order to incite public anger.

The founder of Boxun.com, Watson Meng, has denied it had reported that organ harvesting or burying people alive had occurred. But he said an April report described petitioners who made such allegations in front of the Beijing office of the United Nations.