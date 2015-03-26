Chilean Prison Fire Kills 83
A fire set off by rioting inmates in a severely overcrowded prison killed at least 83 prisoners Wednesday and seriously injured at least 14 others, firefighters said.
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile FireDec. 8: At least 83 people died after a fire breaks out at a Chilean prison.24 Horas//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 1Dec. 8: Chile's Justice Minister Felipe Bulnes enters an armored police vehicle as he leaves the San Miguel prison where a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 5Dec. 8: An area of the San Miguel prison is burned after a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 4Dec. 8: Relatives of prisoners at the San Miguel prison react as they listen the list of names of inmates who died in a fire in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 3Dec. 8: Relatives of inmates at San Miguel prison embrace as they wait for news after a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 2Dec. 8: Relatives of inmates at San Miguel prison react as they wait for news after a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 6Dec. 8: Relatives of inmates in San Miguel prison react as they wait for news after a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- //a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Chile Fire 7Dec. 8: An inmate looks out of San Miguel prison where a fire killed at least 83 prisoners in Santiago, Chile.AP//a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/120810_chilefire7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 7