Canada businessman involved in Cuba corruption probe apparently on trial 2 years after arrest

The trial of a Canadian businessman caught up in a corruption probe in Cuba is apparently under way nearly two years after he was detained.

Sarkis Yacoubian was president of import company Tri-Star Caribbean, which was shuttered in July 2011. He was seen entering a courthouse in Havana on Thursday morning after arriving in a black sedan with tinted windows.

Canadian Ambassador Matthew Levin also appeared at the court. He declined to comment.

Foreign journalists were not allowed to access the court, and government officials did not immediately comment on the proceedings.

Cuban President Raul Castro has repeatedly spoken of a need to root out entrenched corruption on this Communist-run island.

The anti-graft drive has swept up a number of foreign business executives and Cuban officials at major state-run companies.