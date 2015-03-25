Bus collides with truck in India, killing 11 including 7 members of wedding party

Police say a bus has collided with a truck in northern India, killing 11 people including seven members of a wedding party.

Police officer S.K. Awasthi says 30 other people were injured in the accident Tuesday and were hospitalized near Kanpur, 220 kilometers (135 miles) south of New Delhi.

He said the wedding party was traveling in the truck, but the bride and bridegroom were traveling separately.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with more than 110,000 people killed each year. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.