Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 12, 2015

Britain's Euroskeptic UKIP party wins seat in British Parliament for the first time

By | Associated Press
  • d10b6f47-
    Image 1 of 3

    UKIP Party Leader Nigel Farage arrives for the vote count of a special election in the east England constituency of Clacton-on-Sea, England Friday Oct. 10, 2014. The U.K. Independence Party candidate Douglas Carswell won a seat in the British Parliament for the first time, a significant breakthrough for UKIP. (AP Photo/PA, Chris Radburn) UNITED KINGDOM OUT, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE (The Associated Press)

  • 20e8073b-
    Image 2 of 3

    U.K. Independence Party candidate Douglas Carswell, right, makes a speech after winning a special election in the eastern England constituency of Clacton-on-Sea at a town hall in Essex, England Friday, Oct. 10, 2014. The U.K. Independence Party has won a seat in the British Parliament for the first time, a significant breakthrough for the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration force. (AP Photo/PA, Chris Radburn) UNITED KINGDOM OUT, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE (The Associated Press)

  • 20e8073b-
    Image 3 of 3

    U.K. Independence Party candidate Douglas Carswell celebrates with his wife Clementine after winning a special election in the eastern England constituency of Clacton-on-Sea at a town hall in Essex, England Friday Oct. 10, 2014. The U.K. Independence Party has won a seat in the British Parliament for the first time, a significant breakthrough for the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration force. (AP Photo/PA, Chris Radburn) UNITED KINGDOM OUT, NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE (The Associated Press)

LONDON – The U.K. Independence Party has won a seat in the British Parliament for the first time, a significant breakthrough for the Euroskeptic, anti-immigration force.

Election officials said early Friday that UKIP candidate Douglas Carswell had won a special election in the eastern England constituency of Clacton-on-Sea with 12,404 votes. The Conservatives' Giles Watling came in second with 8,709 votes.

UKIP, which wants to curb immigration and pull Britain out of the European Union, has attracted growing numbers of voters as an alternative to Britain's mainstream parties.

It took the largest share of British votes in May elections for the European Parliament but has never before elected a U.K. lawmaker.

Thursday's special election was triggered when Carswell, who represented Clacton as a Conservative, defected to UKIP in August.