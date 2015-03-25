Brazil's lower house approves end to secret voting in congress; reform now goes to senate

Brazil's lower house has voted to end the system of secret voting in the national legislature.

That's been a main demand from anti-government protesters who've taken to streets since June. And it was one of the five specific reform items that President Dilma Rousseff told lawmakers to pass to meet demonstrators' demands.

Under current Brazilian law, senators and deputies vote on bills in secret. It's only when a lawmaker specifically requests an open ballot that citizens know how their representative voted.

The measure now goes to the senate, where it's also likely to pass. It was first introduced in the congress in 2006.

Anti-corruption activists have long called for the end to the system, which they say makes it hard for citizens to hold politicians accountable for how they vote.