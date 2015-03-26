Brazil Buried Under Deadly Mudslides
More than 350 people are dead, and at least 50 are missing, after mudslides swept homes and people away in mountain towns north of Rio.
Brazil SlideJan. 12: Cars sit in debris in a flooded street in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 10Jan. 12: An aerial view of a mudslide in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 9Jan. 13: People stand on the porch of their home at the edge of landslide damage in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 8Jan. 13: Residents cross a river as they leave their houses after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 7Jan. 13: Rescue workers search for victims among debris after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 6Jan. 13: People walk next to debris and a damaged car after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 5Jan. 13: People walk among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 4Jan. 13: A rescue worker searches for victms in the debris after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 3Jan. 13: A damaged house sits among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 2Jan. 13: Rescue workers stand by a damaged area after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
Brazil Mudslides 1Jan. 13: A rescue worker walks among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.AP
