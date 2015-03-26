Expand / Collapse search
Brazil Buried Under Deadly Mudslides

More than 350 people are dead, and at least 50 are missing, after mudslides swept homes and people away in mountain towns north of Rio.

    Jan. 12: Cars sit in debris in a flooded street in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 12: An aerial view of a mudslide in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: People stand on the porch of their home at the edge of landslide damage in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: Residents cross a river as they leave their houses after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: Rescue workers search for victims among debris after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: People walk next to debris and a damaged car after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: People walk among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: A rescue worker searches for victms in the debris after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: A damaged house sits among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: Rescue workers stand by a damaged area after landslides in the Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
    Jan. 13: A rescue worker walks among debris after landslides at Caleme neighborhood in Teresopolis, Brazil.
    AP
