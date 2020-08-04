Expand / Collapse search
Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries

BEIRUT (AP) — Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

    Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris in the aftermath of a Tuesday explosion.
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    In this frame from video, people walk down the street after an explosion in Beirut Tuesday. Explosions rocked Beirut, inflicting many injuries and damaging buildings in a large radius around the city’s port.
    (AP Photo)
    Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors.
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon Tuesday. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    A cloud from a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    A smoke from a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon Tuesday.
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    People help a man wounded in a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    Lebanese security officers run to the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hussein Malla
    Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
