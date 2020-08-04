Huge explosions rock Beirut with widespread damage, injuries
BEIRUT (AP) — Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.
