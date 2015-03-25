Australian politician steps down as state ethics committee chair amid sex scandal

An Australian state lawmaker accused of sending raunchy pictures of himself to a woman has stepped down as the head of an ethics committee pending an investigation.

Queensland state conservative Liberal National Party member Peter Dowling apologized Tuesday for embarrassing his family after a newspaper published allegations from a woman claiming to be Dowling's mistress. The Courier-Mail said it had seen explicit text messages between the two, including indecent pictures of Dowling.

Dowling told parliament he wasn't proud of the claims being made against him.

Dowling is also accused of taking advantage of parliament business trips to meet the woman. He denies he broke any parliamentary rules.