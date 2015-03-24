Argentinian delegation says Francis plans trip to homeland in 2016

An Argentinian woman who met Pope Francis as part of a human rights group delegation says the pontiff told her he plans to travel to his native Argentina in 2016.

Estela De Carlotto led the Plaza De Mayo delegation that met Thursday with Francis to discuss efforts to find children who disappeared when their parents were arrested for political activism during Argentina's military dictatorship of the 1970s.

De Carlotto said she asked the pope during their audience when he was coming to Argentina and he replied in 2016.

The Argentine-born pontiff was unable to add his homeland to his schedule when he traveled to Brazil last year for World Youth Day.

The Vatican does not as a rule confirm papal travel plans until several months ahead of time.